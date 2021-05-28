Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $443 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.69 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

