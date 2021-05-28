SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

