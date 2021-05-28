Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

SNPS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $254.34. 805,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $175.23 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.82.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

