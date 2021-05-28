Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 446.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.88 ($5.84).

SYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.06. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 754.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

