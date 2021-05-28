Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

