Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.22

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $134.95 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00483609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,722,399 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

