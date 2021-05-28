T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 113,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

