Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,880 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $51,811,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

