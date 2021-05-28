Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $186.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

