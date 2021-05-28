Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.