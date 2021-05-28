Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TATYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

