Tate & Lyle plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.