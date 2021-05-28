Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 766.60 ($10.02) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 723.63.
About Tate & Lyle
