Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 766.60 ($10.02) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 723.63.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

