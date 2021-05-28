TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.16

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.16 and traded as high as C$62.02. TC Energy shares last traded at C$61.46, with a volume of 3,656,842 shares trading hands.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,800. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,795 shares of company stock worth $1,606,340 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

