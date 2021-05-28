TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP John S. Jenkins Sells 9,140 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.