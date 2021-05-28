TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP John S. Jenkins Sells 9,140 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
