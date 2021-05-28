Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 3.5%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.62. 27,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 264,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

