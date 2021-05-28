Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.69

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $16.27. Teijin shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1,614 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.