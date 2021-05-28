Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Teledyne FLIR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

