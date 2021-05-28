Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4478 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 2,734,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

