Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $33.01

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $32.01. Telos shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.25.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Telos by 34.0% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telos by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

