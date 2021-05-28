Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $35.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

