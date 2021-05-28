Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $55.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE ANF opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

