Telsey Advisory Group Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.