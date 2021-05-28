Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

