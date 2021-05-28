Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 10.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.48 on Friday, hitting $624.37. 296,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The company has a market cap of $601.47 billion, a PE ratio of 630.85, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.68 and a 200-day moving average of $682.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.65.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

