Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Glover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20.

TPL opened at $1,465.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,590.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,117.44. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

