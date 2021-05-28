Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.27 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

