Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

