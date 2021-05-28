Texas Permanent School Fund Has $459,000 Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of CPS opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $507.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.