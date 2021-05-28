Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SunCoke Energy worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.65 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

