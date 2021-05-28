Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,596 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $235,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

