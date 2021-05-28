Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,928 shares of company stock worth $199,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

