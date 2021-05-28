Tharisa plc (LON:THS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.82 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 147.65 ($1.93) on Friday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of £397.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tharisa from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.