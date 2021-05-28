The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $241,400.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 335,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,684,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

