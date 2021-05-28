The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

