The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.98 and last traded at $92.98. Approximately 3,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.