The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.98 and last traded at $92.98. Approximately 3,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.
A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.
The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
