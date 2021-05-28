The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLCE. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

