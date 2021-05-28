The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder William H. Scripps Sells 40,855 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SSP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 42.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 120,405 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

