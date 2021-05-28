The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $194,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,644. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The E.W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.