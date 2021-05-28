The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $306.16. 3,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.83 and its 200-day moving average is $275.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock valued at $600,599,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

