The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53, RTT News reports. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GPS opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Get The Gap alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.