The Goldman Sachs Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 134,329 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 13,695 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

Shares of GS opened at $371.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

