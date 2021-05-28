The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE GRC opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $938.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.56.
The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.
The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
