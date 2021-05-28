The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE GRC opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $938.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

