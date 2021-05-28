The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Acquires C$96,000.00 in Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Jacques Dessureault bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,860 shares in the company, valued at C$98,515.20.

Shares of TSE TGOD opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

