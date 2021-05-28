The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.50. 134,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,295. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $340.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

