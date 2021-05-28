The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Price Up 5.7%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 8,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,576,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

