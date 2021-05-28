The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.