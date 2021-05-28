The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 776.9% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

