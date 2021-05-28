The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of InterDigital worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 261,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 126,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

