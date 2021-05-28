The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

